Magistrate to look after Benazir’s Gulshan flats

A Dhaka court yesterday appointed a first-class magistrate as an administrator to look after four confiscated flats of former IGP Benazir Ahmed and his family members.

The flats are located in Gulshan.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain passed the order accepting a petition filed by ACC director (property management unit) Md Monjur Morshed, said its Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir.

In the application, Morshed told the court that the same court on June 6 appointed administrators to look after some of the immovable properties of Benazir and his family members.

After that, Morshed along with some ACC officials went to visit the flats and talked to the building's receptionist Meherab Hossain. The receptionist informed them that the flats' owners did not live there, and he did not know their whereabouts. The owners even took the keys of the flats with them.

Moreover, the manager of the building was not found there.

Earlier, on June 27, the court appointed some administrators to look after the confiscated immovable properties of former IGP Benazir and his family members.

ACC's director of property management unit will look after the properties in Dhaka and Rupganj in Narayanganj. The deputy commissioner of Bandarban will look after the land properties in the district.