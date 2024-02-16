MAG Osmani’s 40th death anniversary today

The 40th death anniversary of General MAG Osmani, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces during the War of Liberation, will be observed today.

Marking the occasion, a preparatory meeting of Bangabir Osmani Smriti Sangsad was held on Monday afternoon at Bar Hall-5 in Sylhet.

Presided over by Bangabir Osmani Smriti Sangsad Sylhet President Syed Ahmed Bahlul, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Vice President Advocate Abdul Malik, Amirul Hossain Chowdhury Amnu, Joint General Secretary Chowdhury Delwar Hossain Jilon, Advocate Khandaker Delwar Hossain Rana, Kayes Ahmed Sagar, Abdus Samad, and Amin Tahmid.

Various programmes were announced during the meeting. Among them, from 10 am to 12 pm today, there will be recitation of the Holy Quran, Milad Mahfil, and prayers at the Jame Mosque in the Hazrat Shah Jalal (RA) Dargah Complex. At the end of the programme, homage will be paid at the Mausoleum of Bangabir Osmani.

On February 29, Thursday, a free medical camp, eye camp, and distribution of sewing machines among disadvantaged women will be organised by doctors at Bangabir MAG. Osmani Charitable Hospital, Memory Museum, and Public Library in Osmaninagar upazila.

Osmani was born in Sunamganj, Assam Province, during the British era, on September 1, 1918, and died in London on February 16, 1984.

He was educated in Assam and Sylhet and graduated from Aligarh Muslim University in India.