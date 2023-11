Police arrested a madrasa teacher on charge of sexually abusing four students in port city's Kalshi Dighir Par area yesterday.

The arrestee is Omar Faruk, 21. He is the teacher of a madrasa in Kalshi Dighi.

"The teacher was handed over to police by madrasa authority after students complained to their guardians in this regard," said OC Sanjoy Kumar Sinha of Port Police Station.

A case was lodged in this connection.