Bangladesh

Madrasa teacher hacked to death

A madrasa teacher was hacked to death allegedly by a neighbour in Cumilla's Sadar Dakshin upazila on Wednesday evening.

Liton Mozumder, 45, was a teacher of Nolkuri Furkania Madrasa and a resident of Nolkuri village, said police.

During the attack, Liton was teaching at his coaching centre at his home. His mother Aklima Begum was also injured while trying to save him.

According to locals, Liton was attacked allegedly by his neighbour Safayet Ali, 35, a returned expatriate.

Sadar Dakshin Police Station OC Alamgir Hossain Bhuiyan said, "The attacker was arrested last night (Wednesday)."

