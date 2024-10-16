Madrasa Board tops results with 93.40pc pass rate

Amid an overall decline in the pass rate for this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations, the Madrasa Board has emerged as the top-performing board among all education boards.

The Madrasa Board achieved a pass rate of 93.40 percent, outperforming all other boards. Among the students of the board, female students led with a pass rate of 94.87 percent, while 92.16 percent of males passed.

This year's pass rate is higher than the last two years, with 90.75 percent in 2023 and 92.56 percent in 2022.

In terms of GPA-5 achievers, the board set a new record for the past five years. A total of 9,613 candidates achieved the highest grade of GPA-5 out of 85,558 students. Of them, 4,753 are female and 4,860 are male.

The number of GPA-5 achievers is the highest in five years, surpassing the 7,097 achievers in 2023. In previous years, the number was 9,423 in 2022, 4,872 in 2021, and 4,048 in 2020.

TECHNICAL BOARD SEES DECLINE

In contrast, the Technical Board experienced a decline in both pass rate and GPA-5 achievers.

The Technical Board's pass rate dropped to 88.09 percent this year. Of those, 93.03 percent of females passed, compared to 86.20 percent of males.

This is the lowest pass rate for the Technical Board in the last four years. The pass rate was 91.25 percent in 2023, 94.41 percent in 2022, and 92.85 percent in 2021.

The board also saw a significant drop in GPA-5 achievers, with only 4,922 students achieving the top grade this year. Of these, 3,392 are female, while 1,530 are male.

This year's GPA-5 figure is the lowest in four years, down from 6,977 in 2023, 7,104 in 2022, 5,775 in 2021, and 4,145 in 2020.

This year, a total of 77.78 percent of students passed HSC and equivalent examinations. A total of 1,45,911 of the students earned GPA-5, out of the total 13,31,058 students who appeared for the examinations.