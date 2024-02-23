Made in Bagerhat, for Europe

Eco-friendly bicycle production changing lives

Kept in a row, unique two-wheelers will captivate the attention of any visitor once they enter the workshop of Natural Fiber, a company located at the BSCIC industrial zone near Bagerhat town.

Known as the "Baby Balance Cycle", these two-wheelers are made entirely of wood -- from the frame to the wheels.

Manufactured by 30 skilled workers -- both men and women -- these children's bicycles are exclusively exported to Europe, said Abbas Ali, supervisor of the factory.

"Designed for Greece and Belgium, the product is made from high quality woods like Akashmani, Mahogany and Gamari. It takes about a day or two to make each bicycle, starting from crafting the wheels, frames and handles, to assembling its 11 components and polishing it," he added.

Working round the clock, the workers are able to ensure a daily production of 30 two-wheelers. Alongside this product, beds, toys for pets, and other wooden furniture items are also made in this factory, mentioned Mamun Sheikh, a worker.

With Europeans, especially a company named Cocomet, being highly interested in this eco-friendly product, the company has already exported products worth Tk 3.5 crore, said Muzahid Ahmed, CEO of the company.

"We have also secured an order for 40,000 bicycles, half of which have already been delivered," he said.

"The government used to give a 10 percent incentive for exports. A recent reduction in this incentive has made it difficult for us to survive in the market. The authorities need to step forward, offering us better incentives and promotional opportunities," he added.

Sharif Sardar, promotion officer of BSCIC in Bagerhat, said, "The product is unique. Many local jobs will be created if entrepreneurs continue to come up with such ventures. Export of such products not only helps create a good reputation for the country, but also yields economic growth."