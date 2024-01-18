Madan Tak rescued in Kurigram

A Madan Tak (Lesser Adjutant Stork) was rescued in Kurigram and released to an ecopark after treatment yesterday.

Upon information, a forest department team and members of Green Village Foundation went to Sindurmati area of Rajarhat upazila and rescued the bird on Monday.

The bird was then taken to Kurigram Social Forestry and Nursery Training Centre for treatment.

"The bird, mentioned in the red [threatened species] list of IECN, fell from a tree due to the cold and got injured. It has been released into Rangunia Sheikh Rasel Aviary and Ecopark in Chattagram," said Molla Mizanur Rahman, forest officer in Rangpur.