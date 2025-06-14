Mad rush at Barishal terminals as Eid holidaymakers returning

Following the Eid holidays, a massive number of holidaymakers started returning to their workplaces, triggering a severe transport crisis at Barishal's launch and bus terminals.

Passengers have been waiting for hours for buses. Launches are also overcrowded. Despite deploying double-decker buses usually reserved for Barishal University students, BRTC authorities have been unable to manage the pressure.

Barishal river port is witnessing nearly ten times more passengers than usual. While two launches normally operate on the Dhaka route, 12 are now running to accommodate the rush.

A visit to Barishal's Nathullabad bus stand this morning found a huge crowd at the BRTC counter. Passengers said they had been waiting for up to two-and-a-half hours for transport.

Photo: Titu Das/Star

Moshiur Rahman, a BRTC official, said, "Previously, we used to run 15 buses. To manage the Eid pressure, we brought in double-decker buses used by the university students, but even that is not enough."

Md Rakib Hossain, in-charge of Green Line's Nathullabad counter, said, "We normally run eight buses daily. For Eid, we increased it to 14, but all tickets were booked online seven days in advance."

Transport operators said while around 200 buses operate from Barishal on a regular day, 500 to 600 buses are now on the roads -- still insufficient to meet demand.

Photo: Titu Das

Some passengers are opting for launches to avoid road congestion. "I thought the launch would be easier, but it's too crowded. Even for deck space, I had to pay additional Tk 300-400," said Jobeda Akon.

Md Rezaul Islam, a businessman, said he could not find a cabin and had to take one normally used by staff.

While many complained that deck spaces are being sold, Jakir Hossain, manager of Sundarban Launch, said, "We only sell tickets for cabins. All return tickets were sold out before Eid. There's no question of charging extra."

Selim Reza, a Barishal river port official, acknowledged the surge in passengers. "Twelve launches are currently heading to Dhaka. But we haven't received any official complaints about excess passengers," he said.