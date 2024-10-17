MA Samad’s 19th death anniv today

Bangladesh
Today is the 19th death anniversary of MA Samad, founder of Bangladesh General Insurance Company Ltd (BGIC), said a press release.

After his retirement as managing director of Jiban Bima Corporation, he established BGIC, the first insurance company in private sector after the country's liberation.

He was also the founder director of Bangladesh Insurance Academy and former chairman of Bangladesh Insurance Association.

MA Samad wrote two books in Bangla -- one on life insurance and another on general insurance.

He also wrote two textbooks in English on life insurance. He was an enlisted international expert in the technical assistance program on Trade and Development of the United Nations.

MA Samad was born in Kulaura of Moulvibazar on January 1, 1923.

