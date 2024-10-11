MA Mannan freed on bail, returns home

Former planning minister MA Mannan was released yesterday, a day after he secured bail in a case filed over attacks on protesters in Sunamganj during the student-led mass uprising.

Mannan, 78, who was undergoing treatment at Sylhet MAG Medical College Hospital as a prisoner, returned home after the hospital authorities discharged him following the bail order.

Shakhawat Hossain, jailer of Sylhet Central Jail, said the bail order reached Sylhet Central Jail in the morning. Later, it was forwarded to the hospital authority, which discharged the former minister.

Dr Saumitra Chakravarty, deputy director of the hospital, said a medical board was treating Mannan who was suffering from hypertension and heart condition as well as diabetes, and that his physical condition is stable now.