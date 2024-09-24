MA Mannan denied bail, sent to jail

A Sunamganj court yesterday sent former planning minister MA Mannan back to jail after rejecting his bail petition in a case filed over the attacks on students and people during the recent student-led movement in the district.

Sunamganj Speedy Trial Tribunal Judge Nirjan Mitra passed the order after hearing the bail petition, said the plaintiff's lawyer Mashuk Alam.

Law enforcement agencies arrested the former minister from his residence in Shantiganj area under Jagannathpur upazila in Sunamganj on September 19.

He was accused in the case filed by one Hafiz Ali, brother of a victim who was injured in clashes with the law enforcers and Awami League supporters in the district on August 4.

Meanwhile, the district witnessed a mixed reaction over the arrest of the former minister.

A group of people staged a demonstration for the release of Mannan, while another group opposed it, demanding punishment of the former minister accusing him of amassing illegal wealth.

On Sunday, some students under the banner of general students took position in front of Shantiganj Upazila Parishad along Sunamganj-Sylhet road, demanding the release of Mannan.

In Pagla Bazar of the upazila, another group of students formed a human chain demanding exemplary punishment of the former minister.