Fri Sep 13, 2024
Last update on: Thu Sep 12, 2024 11:59 PM

Lutful Aziz awarded honorary fellowship

Fri Sep 13, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Sep 12, 2024 11:59 PM

Dr Lutful Aziz has been awarded the honorary fellowship by the Royal College of Anaesthetists (RCOA) in recognition of his contributions to the field of anesthesia.

Dr Aziz is known for his pioneering work in anesthesiology and pain management in Bangladesh, where he played a crucial role in advancing surgical anesthesia standards and services across the region, said a press release.

With over two decades of experience at Evercare Hospitals Bangladesh, where he serves as coordinator and senior consultant in the Department of Anaesthesia, Dr Aziz has also made significant contributions to medical education, mentoring professionals and advocating for improved healthcare in developing regions.

