Lutfey Siddiqi holds bilateral talks in Geneva

Chief adviser's Special Envoy Lutfey Siddiqi held a series of high-level bilateral meetings in Geneva, Switzerland, this week.

On November 4, he met with UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan at her office. They discussed UNCTAD's contributions to thought-leadership and agenda-setting at the intersection of trade and development. Secretary-General Grynspan expressed her office's readiness to enhance cooperation and provide technical assistance to Bangladesh on its reform journey, including the implementation of the DMFAS platform and the upgrading of the ASYCUDA system used by Bangladesh customs.

On November 5, Lutfey met Zhang Xiangchen, deputy director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). The two discussed potential avenues to strengthen south-south dialogue and the WTO's support in facilitating Bangladesh's smooth transition out of the Least Developed Country (LDC) category.

The next day, he held a meeting with Daren Tang, director-general of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), at the Director-General's office. They discussed the importance of a developed intellectual property (IP) ecosystem in attracting foreign investment and fostering diversified exports from Bangladesh. WIPO expressed its readiness to support Bangladesh and provide technical cooperation for IP development.

Special envoy was in Geneva as part of the Bangladesh delegation to the International Labour Organisation (ILO), led by Law Adviser Asif Nazrul and Labour Adviser Asif Mahmud.

Earlier, the group met with ILO Director-General Gilbert F Houngbo, who expressed support and optimism for Bangladesh's reform agenda.