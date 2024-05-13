Lu’s visit to take forward bilateral relationship

Says Quader

US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu will come to Bangladesh in order to take forward the bilateral relationship between the two countries, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said yesterday.

"He [Lu] will hold talks with the government. Now, BNP may think that a fresh sanction will be imposed. They may have such strange thoughts," said Quader in response to a journalist's question.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, was addressing a press briefing held at the AL president's political office in the capital's Dhanmondi.

He said Donald Lu might be coming to Bangladesh to follow up on the letter of US President Biden congratulating Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after the 12th National Parliament election.

In response to another question, Quader said that Sheikh Hasina said before the election that there was a plot to create a "famine" in the country.

"She warned the activists about this. But, Sheikh Hasina did not say that the crisis would end only after the election. She said famine may occur. Many people at home and abroad are trying to cause that," added Quader.