LU’s visit: Outside patronage can’t help BNP

Says Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said patronage from outside the country cannot make BNP active now.

"He [Donald Lu] is coming; we don't know if they have any intentions, but someone will come to our country and patronise BNP to strengthen the party again. However, I think the situation is not favourable for them in the context of global politics," said Quader.

The dominance of those who would patronise BNP has been reduced in the Middle East and there is no reason to think that it will expand here, he also said.

He was speaking at a press conference at the AL president's Dhanmondi political office in the capital.

He said US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu is coming to Bangladesh to further the relationship between the two countries.

"We will see the implementation of what US President Joe Biden wrote in the letter sent to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," added Quader.

Quader said, "We are not thinking about who is coming here. Israel does not listen to their [US] president. Why would we, who are the government elected by the people's votes, have anything to fear?"

Asked whether the absence of BNP in elections and politics is harmful to democracy, he said, "We have not prevented BNP from coming to the polls in any way. They will have to pay for the big mistake they made by not coming to the polls."