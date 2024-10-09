Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Wed Oct 9, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Oct 9, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Lubna Choudhury passes away

Staff Correspondent
Wed Oct 9, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Oct 9, 2024 12:00 AM

Lubna Choudhury, founding principal and chair-person of Bangladesh International Tutorial (BIT), passed away on Monday.

Her Namaz-e-Janaza will be held at Gulshan Azad Masjid at 4:30pm today, according to an announcement on BIT's verified Facebook page.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Choudhury was widely recognised for her contributions to education, with her vision shaping BIT into a leading institution.

Over the years, she inspired countless students and educators with her commitment to academic excellence and holistic development. As a trailblazer in the field of education, her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of students and educators, the post from BIT said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাণিজ্য

ডিএইচএল-ডেইলি স্টার বিজনেস অ্যাওয়ার্ডসে সম্মানীত ৩ ব্যক্তি ও ২ প্রতিষ্ঠান

অর্থ ও বাণিজ্য উপদেষ্টা ড. সালেহউদ্দিন আহমেদ বিজয়ীদের হাতে পুরস্কার তুলে দেন।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|নিত্যপণ্য মূল্য

শিগগির দ্রব্যমূল্য নিয়ন্ত্রণে আসবে: প্রধান উপদেষ্টার প্রেস উপসচিব

৫১ মিনিট আগে