Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir replaces Sakhawat as home adviser

Home Adviser to the interim government Brig Gen (retd) Sakhawat Hussain has been replaced by Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Choudhury as the interim government today brought some changes to its advisory council.

Sakhawat Hussain was given the charge of jute and textile ministry.

The council also distributed portfolios among four newly inducted advisers, who were sworn in this morning at the Bangabhaban and gave additional charges to seven advisers.

Of the seven, Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud, two key organisers of the student movement that led to the fall of the previous government, were given the charge of information and broadcasting ministry and labour and employment ministry respectively.