Lower courts get 97 new judges

Ninety-seven new assistant judges have been appointed to the lower courts across the country.

The law ministry issued a gazette notification yesterday giving them posting on advice from the Supreme Court.

The new judges have qualified in the Bangladesh Judicial Service examinations, according to the gazette notification.

The law ministry directed the new judges to join their offices on November 19.

The government has initiated the process of recruiting new judges in a bid to reduce the existing backlog of cases as 36 lakh lawsuits remain pending with the lower courts across the country, according to law ministry sources.