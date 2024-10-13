Low pressure likely over southwest Bay

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast that a low-pressure area is likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal in the 48 hours from 9:00am today.

The Met office confirmed the withdrawal of southwest monsoon from Bangladesh, except Chattogram region.

Conditions are favourable for further withdrawal of the southwest monsoon in the 24-hour period, according to BMD's weather bulletin this morning.

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur in one or two areas over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, BMD said.

Elsewhere in the country, the weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky during the period.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Yesterday, the country's maximum temperature was recorded at 35.5 degrees Celsius in Mongla and Khepupara.

The wind direction and speed in Dhaka will be west or southwesterly at eight to 15 kilometres per hour.

In 24 hours till 6:00am today, the country's highest rainfall was recorded at 28mm in Dhaka.