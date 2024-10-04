Low pressure likely to form over southwest Bangladesh: BMD

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today said a low-pressure area is likely to form over coastal areas of West Bengal and adjoining southwest Bangladesh in the 24 hours following 9:00am today.

The monsoon is active over Bangladesh and moderate to strong elsewhere over the north Bay, BMD said in its latest weather bulletin this morning.

It said light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur in most parts of the country with moderately heavy to very heavy rainfalls in different areas in the 24-hour period.

Day and night temperatures may fall slightly over the country.

Yesterday, the country's maximum temperature was recorded at 32.4 degrees Celsius in Koyra. In the 24 hours till 6:00am today, BMD recorded the country's highest rainfall at 72mm in Aricha.

Meanwhile, in a warning message today, BMD said due to active monsoon, deep convection is taking place over the north Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh. Under its influence squally weather may affect the maritime ports, north Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh, it said.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal-3.

Besides, all fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.

In a separate weather forecast, BMD said the sky of Dhaka and its adjacent areas will remain partly cloudy to overcast with rain or thundershowers likely to occur over the area.

It said the wind direction will be south or south-easterly at 10 to 15 kilometres per hour. Besides, day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the area.

Yesterday, Dhaka's maximum temperature was recorded as 28 degrees Celsius.