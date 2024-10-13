Low morale, lack of vehicles

Ctg police yet to resume full operations

Following the fall of the Awami League government and the subsequent attacks on police stations across the country on August 5, Chattogram police personnel have been grappling with low morale, severely disrupting their daily operations.

Although officers have returned to duty over the past month, the full resumption of police activities has been delayed, exacerbated by a significant shortage of vehicles.

This has created concerns over public safety, with patrols and emergency responses hindered.

During a visit to various parts of Chattogram city, this correspondent observed that key policing areas remain largely inactive, leaving residents vulnerable to rising criminal activities, including theft, robbery, and even murder. Police response to such crimes has been sluggish, largely due to the ongoing operational challenges.

Several field-level officers shared that they are still in search of a morale boost, citing fears of further attacks and a lack of logistical support, including vehicles for patrolling. This has made it difficult for officers to respond promptly to calls made through the national emergency hotline, 999.

Night patrols, in particular, have been reduced due to concerns over potential attacks on police.

The Chattogram Metropolitan Police has acknowledged the current difficulties.

Officials said efforts are being made to fully restore services, though it will take time. "We are coordinating vehicles from other units to support the affected stations," an officer said.

In the aftermath of the August 5 attacks, the Kotwali, EPZ, Patenga, and Pahartali police stations were completely destroyed, while eight others were vandalised.

Several weapons, ammunition, and case evidence were either looted or destroyed, along with personal and official vehicles.

CMP data indicates that 28 police vehicles, including an armoured personnel carrier, were set ablaze, while approximately 30 more were damaged.

Noble Chakma, additional deputy commissioner of CMP's South Division, said two vehicles have been allocated to each of the Kotwali, EPZ, and Patenga police stations to assist with patrols and emergency responses. However, officers remain stretched thin.

"We don't have enough vehicles, so our patrolling has decreased significantly. The central authorities have provided two vehicles each for the EPZ and Patenga stations," said Shakila Sultana, deputy commissioner of Bandar Zone.

Despite these efforts, many officers remain psychologically affected by the attacks, with some saying that both their personal and professional lives have been impacted. "We are still recovering from the trauma," said one officer.

A joint operation launched on September 4 to recover stolen weapons and apprehend the attackers has made little progress, and regular policing activities such as arrests, investigations, and executing warrants have been suspended since August.

A sub-inspector from Chandgaon Police Station warned that without full-scale operations, the law-and-order situation in the port city could worsen.