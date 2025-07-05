‘Low confidence’ in media must be addressed: Shafiqul

CA’s press secretary urges press to pursue truth, calls for action on reform recommendations

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam has said a growing "low confidence" in Bangladesh's media must be addressed to strengthen democratic values.

"Journalism in Bangladesh must advance with the truth at its core," he said today, speaking at a discussion organised at The Daily Star Centre in Dhaka.

"This is very important for democracy. A vibrant media can help flourish a vibrant democracy," he added.

Shafiqul warned that if the necessary reforms are not carried out now, achieving them may prove difficult in the future.

Broadcast Journalist Centre (BJC) in association with BBC Media Action organised the event on "Review of the Media Reform Report" attended by journalists from different electronic media houses and media professionals.

Addressing the event as chief guest, Shafiqul said there is scope for broader discussion on the Media Reform Commission report.

However, some crucial and major tasks regarding press freedom and free speech have already been done during the government's 11 months in office, he added.

He said during this time the government aimed at a "vibrant space for press freedom" where everyone could pursue journalism which is "ethically grounded".

"It cannot be said that all the obstacles are eliminated successfully. However, some major tasks have already been done," he added.

He described the now-defunct Digital Security Act as a "sword of Damocles," citing an estimated 7,000 cases filed under the law, often to stifle dissent and free speech.

Later, DSA was renamed as Cyber Security Act or CSA. At first, the government abolished the law and formulated a new one with opinions taken from all stakeholders, he added.

However, freedom of expression was not suppressed in the country only by misusing law but in various other ways, he said.

He said while there is a government mechanism to address misinformation or disinformation, a culture of fear was developed during previous government's tenure to suppress free speech.

He said there was "media failure" during Sheikh Hasina's 15 years tenure. Addressing such "failure" is crucial to start afresh and for this the government has sought the UN support.

Shafiqul said the interim government welcome any constructive criticism from journalists but warned that media houses could be used by individuals to amplify their voices to run smear campaign.

He emphasised on implementing a basic floor wage for journalists and self-regulated social media guidelines at media houses for their employees.

Chairing the event, BJC Chairman Rezwanul Haque Raza urged the government to start implementing various recommendations of the media commission report, saying this will boost confidence among the journalists.

He emphasised that having economic solvency of journalists is crucial to pursue their professional objectives without fear.

Prof Gitiara Nasreen of Dhaka University's mass communication and journalism department, also a member of the media reform commission, said earning trust is the biggest challenge for the country's mass media which is primarily accountable to people.

She said the reform commission worked with an objective to ensure that journalists can pursue their goals with upholding dignity.

Shahnewaj Patwari, head of programmes at Article 19, criticised filing cases against journalists "in a wholesale manner" and urged the government to see their issues "case to case" based on specific allegation.

Jamuna Television Chief Executive Officer Fahim Ahmed, Maasranga Television Chief News Editor Rashed Ahmed, and BBC Media Action Country Director Md Al Mamun, among others, spoke at the event.