Love resides here

Three sisters dolled up in red and yellow with flower crowns around their heads follow their parents as they walk through the Boi Mela at Suhrawardy Udyan yesterday. Photo: Palash Khan

There was something special in the air yesterday.

Dhaka residents had not just one but three occasions to celebrate -- Saraswati Puja, Valentine's Day, and the joyous arrival of Falgun.

The trifecta of celebrations also spilled over to the Amar Ekushey Boi Mela. A wave of red and yellow covered Suhrawardy Udyan, amid the sweet fragrance of spring flowers mingling with the scent of new books. Parents walked hand-in-hand with their children, their faces lit with joy.

The day not only saw love blossoming between hearts, but also between readers and books.

Monira, a university student, adorned in a vibrant yellow saree and a flower crown, was seen browsing poetry collections at a stall. "It feels like a double celebration," she said.

"The love for books and the love for spring, both bloomed here today," shared her friend Raihan, dressed in a colourful punjabi.

Another visitor, Sabuj Sarker said, "I came for Saraswati Puja but ended up buying a book in the afternoon."

For Samira, a student, the fair was an escape from the monotony of daily life. "Reading a book here feels like finding peace," she said, with a new novel in hand.

Sadhaon Chandra, 57, an avid reader, chipped in, "It's not just about books, it's about celebrating our culture, language, and love for life."

The popularity of the metro rail also boomed after Boi Mela kicked-off as many were finally able to quickly make their way to the fair thanks to the service. Almost all carriages remained filled to the brim throughout the day. However, the service was disrupted yesterday afternoon, after a kite fell on the power lines. Thankfully, it resumed after around an hour.

Meanwhile at the Boi Mela, publishers were somewhat divided in their opinions regarding the occasion.

Sirajul Kabir Chowdhury, managing editor of Anya Prakash, said they had a good day because many people visited their stall and their sales increased.

However, a staff at Bishwo Shahitto Kendro said, "People who genuinely want books usually avoid this day, knowing it's more about visiting than purchasing."

Even as the sun set and the day drew closer to its end, the joyful spirit stayed strong as crowds continued to buzz late into the evening.

A total of 91 new books were added to the Boi Mela yesterday, including "Chaashabhushar Sontan", a novel by writer Mohammad Mufazzal. Prof Muhammed Zafar Iqbal unveiled the novel's cover at the fair.