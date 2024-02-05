Love, loss and a cruel wait

Families of Benapole Express fire victims await DNA results

One month… 30 long days have passed since the nation was shaken by the horrifying images of fire victims on Benapole Express on the night of January 5.

The acrid scent of smoke and the desperate screams of passengers are still etched into the memories of the first responders -- mainly locals of Golapbagh -- who rushed in to help with everything they had.

Four people were burned to death and several others injured as miscreants set fire to the train.

However, the bodies are yet to be identified and DNA test results have not been announced.

While talking to the family members, this correspondent saw they are still hoping that their loved ones will return one day, as they have not been declared dead.

Indrani Sarker's voice was choking with grief when this correspondent visited her recently. Her daughter, Chandrima, a pharmacy graduate, still remains "not found".

"My hopes rise every time the phone rings, wondering if it's news about my Chandrima. But a month has gone by, and no one has called. I don't even know where my child is," she said.

Abdul Haq carries the weight of a father's despair. His son, Abu Talha, a student at Bangladesh Army University of Engineering & Technology, is also missing. Each inquiry, each unanswered question, is a shard of glass tearing his soul.

"We still cling on to the hope of his return, but each day without him feels like a nightmare," said Haq.

"Talha's mother is devastated. All of our smiles have disappeared with him," he said.

Asif Khan, his body scarred and spirit broken, grapples with the unbearable absence of his wife, Natasha. He escaped the inferno, but she remained trapped in its nightmarish grip.

Asif, injured in the same incident, was released from the burn institute on February 2 after 28 days of treatment.

"His body has barely started to heal, but he is emotionally shattered," said Natasha's elder sister Nasreen.

Last week, Natasha's family went to the CID office to inquire about the delayed DNA results, but were given no clear answers.

"We just want the DNA results completed as soon as possible. But there are no updates," added Nasreen.

Elina Yasmin is among the four missing. Her husband Sajjad Hossain Chapol has kept close contact with DMCH and railway police about her DNA report, but to no avail.

Contacted, AKM Nahidul Islam, DIG (Forensic) of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), said preparing DNA profiles from bodies burned beyond recognition is a complicated process and can cause delays in extremely severe cases.