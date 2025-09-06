Love finds a way in hospital

Injured groom ties knot from hospital bed in Manikganj

A year ago, Ananda Saha and Amrita Sarker met, and their acquaintance slowly blossomed into love. With the consent of both families, their wedding date was set for December 15 this year. But a sudden accident changed everything.

On the night of August 7, Ananda was seriously injured when a truck hit his motorcycle on his way back to Manikganj from Dhaka. Both his hands and one leg were broken, and his waist was badly injured. After initial treatment at a private hospital in Dhaka, he was later admitted to a hospital in Manikganj. He still cannot get out of bed and remains fully dependent on others for movement.

In this crisis, Amrita decided to stay by his side. She refused to leave Ananda alone. Following discussions between the two families, the wedding was brought forward. On Thursday night, the marriage ceremony was held in the hall room of a private hospital in Manikganj town.

Photos of the wedding have since spread on social media. They show Ananda lying on a hospital bed, his hands wrapped in bandages, as he applies sindoor to the bride's forehead. The rituals were completed in the presence of a few close relatives.

Ananda, a resident of Chan Mia Lane in Manikganj town, is the son of Arabinda Saha, a local businessman. The bride, Amrita, hails from Baniajuri village in Ghior upazila and is a first-year undergraduate student at a college in Manikganj.

Ananda is undergoing treatment at Afroza Begum General Hospital in the town.

Dr Sirajul Islam, medical and unit head of the hospital, said, "The wedding was arranged at the hospital with due regard to the patient's safety and health. Only a small number of people were present. The event did not disrupt treatment for any other patient."

He also said Ananda's condition is better than before.

Arabinda Saha said, "There was a plan for a big wedding in December. But after the accident, our first priority is Ananda's treatment and care. That's why, by the family's decision, the wedding was held on a limited scale on Thursday night. We seek everyone's prayers for the newlyweds."