Louhajang a shadow of its glorious past

Rivers don’t live anymore, they merely exist. They exist as relics of their halcyon days when rivers were truly wild, mysterious, free -- or as a character in their own story, as told through poetry and music. Now they exist in inherited nostalgia. The High Court in a 2019 verdict granted rivers the legal status of “living entities”. But in reality, almost all the country’s rivers are struggling to survive due to encroachment, pollution and sand lifting. Below we look into the current state of Halda (Chattogram), Mayur (Khulna), Sonai (Sylhet) and Louhajang (Tangail) rivers and how the once majestic rivers are being held hostage to greed and negligence.

The Louhajang river in Tangail now awaits an impending demise due to unabated encroachment and pollution.

Originating from the Dhaleswari river in Baishnabbari area under Tangail Sadar, the 76-kilometre-long waterbody flows through the district town before falling into Bangshai river in Mirzapur.

Decades back, launches and goods-laden boats navigated the river, making the area a vital hub for traders. Besides, locals used to rely on the river for agriculture, household chores and fishing. But now, the river is gradually shrinking towards oblivion.

Much of the river's ordeal resulted from Water development Board's construction of a sluice gate in 1992 near the confluence of Louhajang and Dhaleswari rivers.

With time, large boats and launches stopped plying the river, while unscrupulous people grabbed its banks, constructing permanent structures.

The dam led to siltation, hindered its natural course and reduced its navigability, alleged locals.

Meanwhile, unplanned garbage dumping amid a lack of waste management in the locality and establishment of factories and textile mills on its bed further plunged the waterbody towards its demise.

According to locals, toxic waste and untreated sewage from several units under Tangail BSCIC Industrial area at Taratia and a textile mill in Khudirampur area, and waste from nearby Park Market, are being discharged into the river.

"The river has turned into a dirty shallow canal, an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes. The stench of its water is unbearable," said Shafiqul Islam, a teacher living in the Beradoma area.

In 2016, the district administration initiated the eviction of illegal encroachers from the 1.5km-stretch of the river.

Over 450 illegal structures were identified in Sadar upazila, including 260 within a three-kilometre stretch of the river in the municipal area.

However, the drive got suspended after the removal of a few makeshift structures.

The drives resumed after four years in February 2020, only to be suspended again due to controversies over the river's demarcation and identification of grabbers.

Meanwhile, environmentalists blamed the authorities' negligence for the river's state. They called for a master plan to revive the river through excavation and installing proper waste management facilities in the town.

Contacted, Tangail Deputy Commissioner Kaiserul Islam said he will have a formal discussion with the water resources ministry in this regard soon.