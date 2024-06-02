Losses due to Remal losses estimated at Tk 6,880 crore: Mohibbur Rahman

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Mohibbur Rahman today said the losses caused by Cyclone Remal was estimated at 6,880 crore by his ministry.

The state minister said this after an inter-ministerial meeting held at the secretariat on the overall issue of the cyclone.

Another inter-ministerial meeting will be held on June 9 to assess the overall damages caused by the cyclone, he said.

"We will finalise the list of losses of all ministries by holding another inter-ministerial meeting on June 9. It will then be handed over to the prime minister," he said.

Mentioning that there was no extensive damage to government establishments in the coastal areas, the state minister said, "The dredging that was done at the Payra port suffered huge damage due to the cyclone. We are working to assess the losses."

There has been extensive destruction to the embankments in the coastal areas. "We will assess the damage and hand it over to the prime minister. Ministry-based work will be done."

Mohibbur Rahman said the fish resources in the coastal areas have been severely affected and discussion was held on how the victims could be supported.

The state minister also said they are thinking about building sustainable embankments through modern technology and they will give suggestions to the premier in this regard.