‘Loss of so many lives very painful’

Says PM as she visits the injured at DMCH

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inquires about the health of a youth during a visit to Dhaka Medical College Hospital yesterday. The young man sustained injuries during the recent violence in the country. Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said appropriate punishment should be meted out for the recent violence across the country to stop the criminals from playing with the lives of the people.

"The situation is very painful. So many people have been killed and injured," she said in an emotion-choked voice while visiting the Dhaka Medical College Hospital in the afternoon.

Hasina went to the hospital around 4:30pm to see the injured who came under attack during the recent violence. She visited the emergency unit of the DMCH and inquiredabout the health of the injured.

The premier reiterated her call to the people to find the culprits behind such heinous acts.

She said she never wanted to see anyone lose their dear ones.

Hasina said her government has taken all necessary steps to improve the socio-economic condition of the people and ensure better life for them.

"My question is what they have gained from it [violence]. So many people have lost their lives, so many families have been affected."

The premier prayed for the salvation of the departed souls of the dead and wished quick recovery of the injured.

"We will do whatever is needed for the treatment of the injured. There is no lack of treatment," she said.

Hasina said physicians, the health minister, and the state minister for health have been visiting the injured and ensuring their proper treatment.

She said she would visit more hospitals to see the injured.

The premier said Jamaat-Shibir, the BNP and Chhatra Dal have been carrying out destructive activities taking an advantage of the quota reform protests.

"They have no sense of humanity, no love and affection for the country, no sense of responsibility towards the country. They do not consider human beings as human beings."

Hasina asked the countrymen to be united against such heinous incidents.

"We have fulfilled all the demands [made by the students]. Then why more [movement]?" she said.

The PM thanked the physicians for giving treatment to the injured.

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen, State Minister for Health Rokeya Sultana and local lawmaker AFM Bahauddin Nasim, among others, were present.