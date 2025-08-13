Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Wed Aug 13, 2025 06:40 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 13, 2025 06:45 PM

Looting of white stones in Sylhet: Petition seeks legal action

Star file photo

A Supreme Court lawyer today filed a writ petition with the High Court, seeking its order on the government to submit its inquiry report on the extraction and looting of white stones from the Bholaganj tourist spot in Companiganj upazila of Sylhet, and to take appropriate legal action against those responsible.

Advocate Mir AKM Nurun Noby submitted the writ petition as a public interest litigation, praying to the HC to direct the government to deploy additional forces at Bholaganj to prevent further rock extraction from the area.

In the petition, he also prayed to the HC to issue a rule asking the officials concerned to explain why their inaction in taking measures against those responsible for extracting and looting white stones from the tourist area in Sylhet should not be declared illegal.

Advocate Nurun Noby told The Daily Star that he will try to move the petition before the HC tomorrow.

