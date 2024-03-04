Looters destroying economy

JP MP Salma Islam tells JS

Jatiyo Party Co-Chairperson Salma Islam yesterday called upon the government to take stern actions against the loan defaulters, bank looters, and money launderers for destroying the backbone of the country's economy.

She said this while participating in a discussion of thanksgiving motion on the president's speech in the parliament.

Highlighting various challenges, Salma said the main issue of the economy is inflation. Extreme mismanagement in the financial sector has been added to this.

She said non-performing loans are increasing at an unbridled pace. Thousands of crores of taka are being laundered abroad. It cannot be controlled in any way.

"The dollar crisis is growing. Reserves continue to decline. Banks are suffering from a liquidity crisis. Many banks are going bankrupt."

She also said that to reduce the price of goods, it is not enough to take action against the syndicate.

"The dollar crisis must be resolved. If there is no dollar, goods cannot be imported. And, if there is no supply of goods in the market, unscrupulous traders will raise prices by creating an artificial crisis."

She said strict measures should be taken against corruption to ensure good governance. Even if allegations of corruption are raised against influential persons, actions should be taken against them as per law. The rule of law must be ensured.

It should also be ensured that everyone gets a fair trial, she added.