Long-term steps to be taken to save elephants: Rizwana

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan today said the government will take long-term measures alongside short-term programmes to protect elephants.

The environment adviser was addressing a meeting over elephant conservation project at the environment ministry at the Secretariat.

Under the short-term programmes, initiatives will be taken to improve the natural habitat of elephants, ensure safe breeding and food security, assess the number of elephants, and use modern technology to resolve human-elephant conflicts, she said.

Besides, public awareness programmes will be strengthened to conserve elephants.

This programme will be implemented in some districts of Chattogram, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Rangpur divisions, she added.

The adviser said that a special program to be implemented by the Forest Department, various activities will be carried out, including the establishment of a tree garden to provide food for elephants, the excavation of reservoirs, and the construction of solar-powered fences in vulnerable areas.

Besides, the government has plans to build bio-fencing to address elephant-human conflicts, form elephant response teams, and construct towers for elephant monitoring, she said adding that conservation of elephants is important to protect the biodiversity of the country.

Environment Secretary Farhina Ahmed presided over the meeting participated by the chief conservator of forests and representatives of different government and non-government organisations.