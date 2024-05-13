Lone govt hospital grapples with doctor crisis

The 50-bed Islampur Upazila Health Complex in Jamalpur district, the lone government-run hospital in the area, has been running with inadequate facilities for years due to an acute shortage of doctors.

At present, the health complex is operating with only eight medical officers and five consultants, although it needs a total 34 medical officers and consultants to provide services to patients seamlessly.

Of the eight doctors, one is on maternity leave while another is doing a foundation course in Dhaka.

The hospital does not have a single doctor for its surgery, medicine, cardiology, dental and physiotherapy departments.

As such, its modern operation theatre with equipment lies idle for years, said hospital sources.

The hospital's diagnostic facilities are also largely ill equipped. Patients with chest pain and cardiac complications cannot get their ECG tests done as the hospital's ECG machine is not working.

As a result, patients from the upazila have to depend on private clinics to get their tests done at a higher cost.

Visiting the health complex recently, this correspondent noticed that only two doctors were working. A long queue of patients was seen there.

A number of middlemen were seen roaming around the hospital compound, even near the emergency department, trying to convince patients to go to their private clinics instead.

The hospital was also seen in a dirty, unhygienic state, unsuitable for a place where patients go for medical facilities.

Asaduzzaman, 65, was seen waiting outside the doctor's chamber for 30 minutes for his turn to get consultation.

Patients often have to wait for long before they can avail any service at the health complex amid its crisis of doctors.

"The health complex is the lone government-run medical facility for around 500,000 residents of the upazila. Due to the acute shortage of doctors, sometimes we find it difficult to cope with the situation and provide services to patients adequately," said Dr Abdul Aziz Ahmed, resident medical officer at the hospital.

Confirming the matter, Dr AAM Abu Taher, upazila health officer, said the higher authorities have been informed in this regard and steps will be taken to appoint more doctors and resolve the existing issues soon.