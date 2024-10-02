Logical basis for increasing age limits for govt jobs: committee member

Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury, convener of the committee reviewing the age limit for entry into government jobs, today indicated a positive outlook on increasing the limit.

"There is a logical basis for increasing the age limit, no doubt about that," he said during a press briefing at the Ministry of Public Administration.

However, he refrained from specifying how much the age limit could be extended.

"I cannot say anything specific at this moment. We will make a decision after reviewing all aspects," Muyeed said.

The committee, formed to assess the demands of job seekers is expected to submit its report within the next seven working days.

Currently, the entry age for government service is 30 years for general candidates and 32 years for children and grandchildren of freedom fighters.

Job seekers are pushing for an extension to 35 years.

Muyeed emphasised that the committee's review will take into account the government's current policies, future plans, and broader circumstances.

"There has been a long-standing movement on this issue, and the government has formed this five-member committee to address it. We aim to submit the report within the deadline," he added.