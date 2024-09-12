Locals surround Kapasia power office in Gazipur over frequent load-shedding

Frustrated by frequent load-shedding, hundreds of locals surrounded the Gazipur Palli Bidyut Samity 2's Kapasia Zonal Office this afternoon, demanding a resolution to the ongoing power crisis.

The protesters also confined Rifat Bhuiya, assistant general manager (AGM) of the Kapasia zonal office, preventing him from leaving the office premises.

Over 400 locals of Kapasia upazila took position in front of the office around 1:00pm, reports our local correspondent.

They were still protesting when this report was filed around 2:45pm.

The protesters cited repeated power outages, with electricity being cut off at least 10 times in 24 hours.

One of the protesters, Tarek Miah, said, "People in Kapasia have been facing severe electricity shortages for the past few weeks, causing immense hardship in daily life."

Kapasia Police Station's Inspector (Operations) Sanjoy Saha said police have been dispatched to the site to prevent any untoward incident.

When contacted, Deputy General Manager of the zonal office Ruhul Amin said, "Kapasia requires 22 MW of electricity, but we can only supply 7 MW due to a reduction in the allocated electricity."

Engineer Anisur Rahman of the Kapasia office said, "I will speak with the protesters and try to address their concerns."

An employee of the Kapasia electricity office, requesting anonymity, admitted that certain companies in the upazila are prioritised for uninterrupted 24-hour power, which limits supply to the general public.