Locals suffer as road work drags on

Construction work of a key road in Patuakhali's Rangabali upazila is yet to begin, even though 10 months have passed since its foundation was laid.

The Local Government Engineering Department took the initiative to pave 2km of the 4.5km road from Maudubi Bazar to Mukharbanda Cyclone Shelter in the upazila under a Tk 1.62 crore project.

On January 20 this year, Mohibbur Rahman, lawmaker of Patuakhali-4 (Kalapara and Rangabali) constituency, laid the foundation stone of the road's construction work that is scheduled for completion by December 31, according to sources at LGED's Rangabali office.

While the work order was issued on February 14, the contractors -- Ilyas Sikder and Altaf Hossain Howlader -- have not started the work yet, leaving around 5,000 people in Maudubi union amid untold suffering.

Maudubi union parishad office sources said the union, consisting of around 22,000 residents, has not seen any development regarding its communication infrastructure since it was separated from neighbouring Barabaishdia union in 2011.

Moreover, on the union's south end, there is an emerging tourist spot -- Jahazmara Char -- on the shores of the Bay of Bengal, and the Maudubi Bazar Road connects the spot to the rest of the upazila.

However, the road is in a dilapidated state.

Of the 31km of road connectivity in the union, only 6km are paved, while 2km have bricks laid, and the rest 23km are earthen roads that become unusable during monsoons.

There are several educational institutions along the road, including Maudubi Higher Secondary School and Maudubi Govt Primary School.

"The road is very muddy and slippery, and we often have to turn around halfway and go back home as our dresses and books get ruined by mud," said Pavel, a fourth-grader.

Abu Zafar, headteacher of Maudubi Secondary School, said, "Our school has over 1,000 students, but their attendance is often affected due to the road's poor state. It needs to be paved urgently."

Maudubi UP chairman Russell Mahamud confirmed that the union's internal road communication is severely undeveloped and they are waiting for LGED to pave the road.

Assuring that the work will begin soon, contractors Ilyas Sikder and Altaf Hossain Howladar said it has not been possible to bring the construction materials to the site due to the road's muddy condition amid the monsoon.

Rangabali Upazila LGED engineer Habibur Rahman said they have urged the contractors to start the construction work as soon as possible.