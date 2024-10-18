Locals suffer for delay in bridge construction

Risking lives, children cross an incomplete bridge over Madarbunia Canal in Patuakhali’s Rangabali upazila. Even though more than a year have passed since stipulated deadline of the construction work, the bridge lies unfinished. The photo was taken recently. PHOTO: STAR

Construction work of a bridge on Madarbunia Canal in Patuakhali's Rangabali upazila is still incomplete even though more than a year passed since its stipulated deadline.

According to Local Government Engineering Department in Rangabali, construction of the 75-metre long and 10 feet wide iron bridge started in April 1, 2022 at a cost of Tk 2.13 crore.

The work was scheduled to be completed by March 31, 2023.

EFTE-ETCL, a joint venture contractor firm in Pirojpur, got the work order for the bridge's construction.

Later, the deadline was extended for two phases till June 30 this year upon request by the contractor firm. The deadline eventually got extended for a third time, for four months, but the construction has yet to complete.

Meanwhile, since there is no alternative, the locals are compelled to cross the under-construction bridge using bamboo as guardrail amid risk.

The bridge connects between Madarbunia and Rasulbaria villages in the upazila.

Visiting the bridge recently, this correspondent saw that installation of its iron structure has been completed, but casting of the platform and installation of guardrails are still incomplete.

Locals installed makeshift bamboo poles for guardrails to cross the bridge for their commute two weeks ago. However, with no platform on the bridge's structure, it is risky to use it in its present condition.

Ruhul Amin, assistant teacher of Rasulbaria Govt Primary School, said people used to cross the canal with boats before construction of the bridge began, which was risky, especially for schoolchildren.

"However, nothing much changed. We are still facing risk while using this skeleton of a bridge to cross the canal. Some locals installed the bamboo rails to make it a bit convenient. But how long shall we have to wait for the construction to complete?" he asked.

Contacted, Habibur Rahman, upazila engineer of LGED in Rangabali, hoped the construction work will be completed soon.

"The contractor firm has been directed to complete the rest of the work at the earliest," he added.