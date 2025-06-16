Locals step in to repair road in Moulvibazar

Local residents of Rupospur village under Kamalganj upazila in Moulvibazar have stepped in to repair a vital rural road that has long been in a deplorable state, causing suffering to thousands of people.

The locals took up the task themselves, as no steps had been taken by the authorities concerned to repair the dilapidated road and alleviate their prolonged suffering.

During a recent visit to the area, this correspondent saw villagers working to lay bricks to improve the road. Patches of mud and potholes were still visible throughout the one-kilometre stretch.

Following recent rains, the dirt road became impassable, locals said. Even a slight drizzle would turn the road into a mess of knee-deep mud, making it difficult for people and light vehicles to pass through, they added.

As such, on June 10, villagers voluntarily initiated urgent repair work on the road.

"This road is important for us to commute within the locality, including to Rupospur Bandar Bazar. Many students of Rupospur Government Primary School from the village also have to use the road to reach their school and attend classes," said Md Durud Mia, a resident of Madhya Rupospur. Saddam Hossain, another villager, echoed his sentiment.

Shadekul Islam of the same area said several thousand residents use the road daily, despite the inconvenience. "We have repeatedly requested public representatives over the last 10 years to repair and upgrade the road. However, our pleas have been ignored," he added.

Engineer Nahid Ahmed Tarafdar, chairman of Munshibazar Union Parishad, said the road had previously undergone temporary repairs using soil and brick chips, but those did not last. Efforts are underway to pave the road, he added.

Md Rakib Hasan, deputy assistant engineer of the Local Government Engineering Department in Kamalganj upazila, said they are aware of the road's current condition. "A proposal has been submitted to higher authorities to pave the road. Work will begin once we receive approval," he said.