Locals obstruct drainage work on college campus

Locals allegedly obstructed drainage work at Bakulnesa Women's Degree College, a Higher Secondary Certificate examination centre, in Amtali upazila of Barguna on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the afternoon when Amtali Municipality authorities attempted to install pipes to drain stagnant water from a lake on the college campus.

The college, which currently has around 1,500 students, was established in 1999 by Alhaj Mokbul Ahmed Mridha in Kalibari area of Amtali municipality. A scenic lake was excavated at the time to enhance the beauty of the campus.

About two months ago, a local resident, Babul Mia, allegedly encroached on the college's land and blocked the lake's natural outlet with sandbags, causing waterlogging inside the college premises, said college sources.

The stagnant water soon began emanating foul odour, thereby disrupting the academic environment. Recently, the municipal authorities decided to intervene.

On Sunday, municipal officer Md Mamunur Rashid and his team visited to the site to install pipes to drain away the accumulated water from the college premises. However, Babul Mia, along with his sons, wife, and 10–12 others, obstructed the work, alleged Ferdousi Akhter, acting principal of the college.

The group hurled abusive language against college teachers and municipal staff and even chased them with sharp weapons, she added.

On information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Basir Uddin, a senior lecturer at the college, said the waterlogging has severely deteriorated the campus environment, and foul smells have made it difficult to conduct classes.

Mizanur Rahman, an assistant professor at the college, said more than 700 students are expected to sit for the upcoming HSC exams at the college centre starting from June 26.

Ferdousi Akhter further alleged that Babul Mia has encroached on the college's land and blocked the lake's outlet deliberately in an attempt to sabotage the examination process at the college centre.

Municipal officer Md Mamunur Rashid said, "We began drainage work by placing pipes on the college's land, but Babul Mia and his family obstructed us and chased our staff and teachers with sharp weapons."

Rina Begum, wife of Babul Mia, denied the allegation of chasing anyone with weapons but admitted that they had blocked the drainage path with sandbags to prevent water from the college lake from damaging their land.

Md Ariful Islam Arif, officer-in-charge of Amtali Police Station, said, "We intervened immediately upon receiving information. Legal action will be taken if a formal complaint is lodged."

Amtali upazila nirbahi officer and municipal administrator Md Rokonuzzaman Khan confirmed the municipality's involvement in the drainage efforts.

"Our staff have been assigned to ensure water can be drained properly from the college premises," he said.