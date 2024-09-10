Locals file complaint over irregularities on Ratnai river’s embankment protection work

A complaint was filed yesterday over irregularities in the embankment protection work along the Ratnai river in Lalmnonirhat's Aditmari upazila.

According to the complaint, one-fourth of the 200-metre embankment's protection work was completed. Facing risk of river erosion, villagers of Dakkhin Gobdha of Aditmari's Durgapur union lodged the complaint to the district's Water Development Board yesterday.

Asaduzzaman Nannu, chairman of Durgapur Union Parishad and also an Awami League leader, and Ershad Ali, who is brother of former Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed's APS Mizanur Rahman, are joint contractors of the project. Both of them were made accused in the complaint.

Officials at the Water Development Board said that the work of placing sand-filled geo bags on the embankment started in May of last year.

However, the allocation of Tk 20 lakh, which was fixed for the full project, was withdrawn before its implementation, according to the complaint.

The protection work of the embankment was left incomplete in June last year. As the work was not finished, the area is now under the threat of river erosion.

Abdul Khalek, a local, alleged that Water Development Board officials are involved in the corruption. The geo-textiles bags used to protect the embankment were destroyed in just one year.

"We are now living in danger of river erosion," he said.

Durgapur Union Parishad member Anwar Hossain said Ershad Ali, the contractor, used to flaunt political influence when villagers requested them to complete the work properly.

When contacted, Ershad Ali refused to comment about the allegation brought against him.

Asaduzzaman Nannu, another contractor who was involved with the project alongside Ershad Ali, remains absconding.

Lalmonirhat Water Development Board's Executive Engineer Shunil Kumar said that that he had received the written complaint from the villagers. He will visit the site and will look into the matter.

"Necessary action will be taken if there is any irregularity in the work," he said.