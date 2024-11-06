Locals demand proper drainage

Due to the lack of a proper drainage system, several thousand residents of Ashekpur area of Ward 15 in Tangail Municipality have been facing waterlogging issues for a long time.

Water remains stagnant on the road in the area throughout the year, causing immense suffering to them.

The stagnant water also works as a breeding ground for mosquitoes, causing severe health hazards.

In this connection, residents yesterday formed a human chain in front of the Tangail Press Club.

The protesters later went to the Tangail Municipality and submitted a memorandum to the authorities in this regard.

Contacted, Rebeka Sultana, district education officer who oversees three wards of the municipality, said the engineering section of the municipality was directed to find out the problem and take necessary steps to resolve the problem soon.