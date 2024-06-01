Locals build bamboo dam to prevent river erosion

Their demand for permanent embankment fell on deaf ears

Around 500 residents of Bahadurabad, led by local UP member, voluntarily worked for a week to build the dam in Payolakandi area, Jamalpur recently, at a cost of Tk 1 lakh, which was also raised by the locals from the markets and villages. Photo: Star

Locals in Bahadurabad union under Jamalpur's Dewanganj upazila have built a 300-feet bamboo cross dam -- a makeshift dam -- to prevent erosion of Brahmaputra river during monsoon.

Around 500 residents of the union, led by union parishad member Ahmed Ali, voluntarily worked for a week to build the dam in Payolakandi area at a cost of Tk 1 lakh, which was also raised by the local residents from the markets and villages in the union.

They came up with the effort after the authorities concerned failed to take any visible step in response to their demand for the construction of a concrete dam to prevent river erosion.

Brahmaputra flows through Dewanganj, Islampur, Malandah and Sadar upazilas of Jamalpur district.

"The cross dam was built on the second week of May with bamboo and wood collected by the villagers. Six more such bamboo dams will be built on the river bank this year," said Abdul Karim, a farmer of Payolakandi village.

"Every year since 1974, the ​​Bahadurabad area has sustained erosion of Brahmaputra river. Over last 50 years, the river engulfed many villages including Payolakandi Namapara, Madhyapara, Purvapara, Farajipara, Madar-char, Madan-char and Gumer-char villages in the union," he also said.

"Last year, over 300 families in Dewanganj and Bokshiganj upazilas lost their homesteads and around 250 acres of arable lands to Brahmaputra's erosion," said Moinul Islam Butto, a local representative of Bahadurabad union.

"Around one thousand people living along two-kilometre stretch of the river banks are at risk of losing everything to erosion as monsoon looms. However, even in five decades, the government has yet to take any step to save us from the river's erosion," he added.

Local residents Ahmed Ali, Md Anwar Sheikh, and many others said they had to relocate numerous times after losing their homesteads to the river.

"The government should excavate the river and build permanent embankments to protect the union," said Shajahan Mia, chairman of Bahadurabad union parishad.

Terming the local residents' initiative as praiseworthy, Sheikh Zahid Hasan, UNO of Dewanganj upazila, said he informed the matter to local lawmaker as well as the Bangladesh Water Development Board in Jamalpur.

Contacted, Rafiqul Islam, deputy assistant engineer of BWDB in Jamalpur, said, "Cross dams made on river banks with bamboo is a traditional method that works well to prevent erosion."

"Last year, BWDB had placed 13,000 geo-bags across 160-metre stretch on the river bank, but nearly half of those were washed away, mostly in Amkhawa union in Dewanganj upazila," the official also said.

"Proposal for a permanent embankment for Bahadurabad union has already been sent to the concerned ministry," he added.