Locals block two advisers’ motorcade

Protest govt ban on stone lifting

The motorcade of Power and Energy Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan and Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan faced a blockade by local residents in Jaflong of Sylhet yesterday.

Around 11:45am, a group of agitated locals blocked the road at Jaflong Bazar area, chanting slogans and lying down on the road protesting the government ban on stone lifting from river in Jaflong, temporarily halting the advisers' convoy while they were returning from a visit to the Ecologically Critical Area.

Confirming the incident, Sarkar Mohammad Toufayel Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Gowainghat Police Station, said police intervened and cleared the road. The advisers reached the Haripur Guesthouse by 12:30pm, he added.

Later, the advisers cancelled their visit to Bholaganj area in Sylhet's Companiganj upazila over security concern.

Abdul Kalam, a protester and the general secretary of the Gowainghat upazila unit of Sramik Dal, said, "We demand that the stone lifting using the traditional manual method be authorised for the survival of the local stone workers."

"The government's decision to ban stone lifting from Jaflong is an unjust act and we urge the chief adviser to reconsider our appeal," he added.

Earlier yesterday, Adviser Rizwana Hasan told reporters after visiting the area that the government will no longer allow stone extraction from the ecologically critical site.

"Jaflong has aesthetic and ecological importance. It is an Ecologically Critical Area. We've spoken to the Ministry of Tourism to promote eco-friendly tourism here and ensure alternative livelihoods for those who depend on stone extraction," she said.

"Illegal stone extraction poses a serious environmental threat to Jaflong and the nearby areas. Legal steps and stern actions are being taken against those involved. Besides, electricity connection to all illegal stone crusher mills will be disconnected soon," she added.