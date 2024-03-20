Locals block Sylhet-Tamabil highway

Several hundred people blocked Sylhet-Tamabil highway in Sylhet's Jaintiapur upazila yesterday morning protesting the deaths of six members of a family in an accident on the road.

They gathered around 10:00am, demanding public apologies from transport owners and workers for the accident, and insisted that vehicles without licenses or goods would not be permitted on the highway.

Due to the blockade, there was a long tailback of vehicles on both sides of the highway. Protesters however allowed emergency service vehicles to go through.

The crowd lifted the blockade at 2:30pm following requests of police, said Officer-in-Charge of Tajul Islam Jaintiapur Police Station.

Sheikh Radek, a local who has been leading the blockade, said, "The highway has become a death trap. We demand a safe highway."

Six of a family, including two children, were killed and several others injured in a head-on collision between a human hauler and a lorry in Darbasta area on the highway at Jaintiapur on Monday morning.