Locals bar tourists from scenic spot in Sylhet

In Tangail, another group halts screening of the film ‘Taandob’

Locals have disrupted Eid festivities in two separate incidents -- barring tourists from a scenic spot in Sylhet and halting a film screening in Tangail.

In Sylhet, tourists visiting the Utmachhara tourist spot in Companiganj on Sunday (the first day of Eid-ul-Azha) were told to leave by a group of locals.

A video, which has gone viral now, they were heard asking tourists to leave the area and not to return, claiming that local Islamic scholars and residents have decided to bar all tourism in the area as visitors engage in "immoral activities, including drinking and indecent behaviour."

The incident took place at Charar Bazar in Uttar Ranikhai union, a scenic location featuring large stones on the riverbed that typically draws large numbers of visitors, especially on holidays.

"In the name of tourism, people ruin our environment and negatively influence our youth," said Mufti Ruhul Amin Siraji, vice-president of the Companiganj Jubo Jamiat (youth wing of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh).

He admitted to being part of the group seen in the video and said a decision to bar tourism was made jointly with local elders before Eid.

The move has been condemned by environmental and rights activists and sparked online debate.

Abdul Karim Kim, a trustee of the Environment and Heritage Conservation Trust, said the move is a serious threat to Sylhet's tourism, which boosts the local economy and creates jobs.

He also suspected that illegal stone extractors might have been behind the incident, as such actions don't reflect the community's interest.

"Authorities must investigate who's driving these efforts," he added.

Contacted, Azizunnahar, UNO of Companiganj, said a meeting with locals has been scheduled to discuss the incident.

Mohammad Bashir Uddin, additional superintendent of Sylhet Tourist Police, said the force had just become aware of the situation and is investigating.

In Tangail's Kalihati upazila, the screening of the Eid release Taandob was abruptly stopped after pressure from religious groups, despite the organisers having prior permission from the district council to show the film for a month.

Kamruzzaman Saiful, marketing head of Jaaz Multimedia, had rented the Auliabad Auditorium for Tk 10,000 per day and paid five days' rent in advance. However, he was forced to end the screening early following protests from local Islamic scholars, or alems.

"On Eid eve, local mosques and madrasas used loudspeakers to demand the screening be stopped," Saiful told The Daily Star.

Posters promoting the film were reportedly torn down, and groups identifying themselves as the "Alem Samaj" and "Ulama Parishad" staged a protest march.

Fearing violence, the audience turnout dropped sharply. "We had to cancel the daytime shows on the Eid Day and ran just the evening show with 20 to 25 viewers," he said.

The following day, religious leaders collected signatures of locals on a petition and submitted it to the upazila administration, demanding a complete shutdown.

Saiful said his repeated requests for administrative support went in vain.

"We had asked for police support before Eid, but they did not respond. We also reached out to the district special branch and the SP's office, but got no help as offices were closed for Eid," he said.

Despite his intent to continue the screenings post-Eid, a local arbitration rejected his plea to run the film through Thursday. "They told me to leave immediately," he said in a Facebook post, calling the incident a dangerous precedent for the country's film industry.

Hazrat Ali, a madrasa teacher and vice-president of the local Imam Parishad, said: "Given concerns over obscenity, local religious leaders and residents opposed the film."

Rights activist Anisur Rahman Shelly called the move "a blow to cultural freedom," saying the event was meant to support Eid entertainment and the local film industry.

Kalihati UNO Md Khairul Islam, currently on leave, confirmed the organisers had permission. He also acknowledged that a petition had been submitted by local Islamic leaders.

"Film screenings are not banned in the country. We will talk to relevant parties and try to find a peaceful solution," the UNO added.

Kalihati Police Station Officer-in-Charge Jakir Hossain said police will follow the upazila administration's directives.