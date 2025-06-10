Locals ask tourists to leave Sylhet's Utmachhara

Tourists visiting the Utmachhara tourist spot in Sylhet's Companiganj upazila were asked to leave on Sunday by a group of locals, prompting concerns about freedom of movement and tourism safety in the region.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, showing a group of individuals addressing tourists and asking them to leave the area.

In the video, speakers claim that local Islamic scholars and residents have decided to bar all tourism in the area, as tourists engage in "immoral activities, including drinking and indecent behaviour".

"We request you respectfully not to come here again. Many who come here engage in activities that are ruining our local environment. Our elders and the youth have agreed to stop tourism in Utmachhara from now on," one speaker in the video says.

The incident took place at Charar Bazar in Uttar Ranikhai union, a scenic location featuring large stones on the riverbed that typically draws large numbers of visitors from both within and outside the district, especially on holidays. Visitors usually frequent the spot for a few hours or a day-long visit.

Mufti Ruhul Amin Siraji, vice-president of the Companiganj upazila unit Jubo Jamiat (youth wing of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh), admitted to being part of the group that addressed the tourists.

"In the name of tourism, people come here and drink, behave indecently, and influence our local youths negatively. We held a meeting with local elders before Eid and decided to discourage tourism here for the sake of preserving our environment and values," he said.

The incident has sparked debate online. Locals have also questioned whether anyone has the authority to restrict access to public places without legal sanction.

Abdul Karim Kim, a trustee of the Environment and Heritage Conservation Trust, said, "This is a serious threat to Sylhet's tourism. Such actions don't reflect community interest, as tourism boosts the local economy and jobs. Given the area's stone resources, it's likely that illegal stone extractors are behind this, fearing exposure. Authorities must investigate who's driving these efforts."

Contacted, Azizunnahar, upazila nirbahi officer of Companiganj, said, "We are concerned about the video, and a meeting with the locals was scheduled. After the meeting, we can discuss what happened that day."

Mohammad Bashir Uddin, additional superintendent of police of the Tourist Police in Sylhet Region, said, "As we don't have tourist police posted at the spot, we were unaware of such an incident. We just watched the video and are looking into the matter."