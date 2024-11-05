Local admin begins removing illegal structures on Kuakata beach

The local administration today started a drive to remove around 500 structures built illegally on the Kuakata beach in Patuakhali's Kalapara upazila.

The drive led by the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Rabiul Islam began around 8:00am.

Kalapara Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Kuakata Municipality Administrator Md Kaushik Ahmed, members of Bangladesh Army of Kuakata unit, and police personnel from Mahipur Police Station and Tourists Police took part during the operation.

The Water Development Board of Kalapara circle has been making announcements using microphones for three weeks to evacuate the illegal structures from the government land. However, few traders removed their structures from the beach area.

Kalapara UNO Rabiul said, "The operation to evicting the structures will continue tomorrow."