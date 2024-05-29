Loading, unloading of vessels resume at Ctg port

The loading and unloading of containers resumed yesterday after vessels started returning to the main jetties of Chattogram port two days after being vacated ahead of Cyclone Remal.

The authorities started to bring back the vessels in the morning. Their last attempt the day before was unsuccessful due to the rough sea and inclement weather.

Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) Secretary Md Omar Faruk said the vessels were anchored at the outer anchorage at 10:00am before being brought to the jetties in the afternoon.

A total of 11 vessels have so far been berthed at different jetties of the port, Faruk told The Daily Star at 1:40pm.

The rest of the vessels will berth gradually, he said, adding that loading and unloading containers have already started.

Meanwhile, the unloading of import cargo from ships at outer anchorage has yet to resume.

Loading and unloading at jetties was suspended early Sunday and a total of 19 vessels were vacated from the jetties and sent to the sea for safety precautions ahead of Cyclone Remal's landfall.

The storm, which made landfall near Khepupara of Patuakhali with wind speeds of up to 130kmph Sunday evening, left behind a trail of destruction -- breached embankments, inundated neighbourhoods, and uprooted trees -- in 19 coastal districts of Barishal, Khulna, and Chattogram divisions.