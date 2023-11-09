LNG supply: Govt signs 15yr deal with US company

After Qatar and Oman, the US has been added as a supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) on a long-term basis in Bangladesh yesterday.

The US company Excelerate Gas Marketing Ltd Partnership, a subsidiary of Excelerate Energy, will supply LNG for the next 15 years from January 2026.

State-owned Petrobangla signed a deal with Excelerate at a city hotel yesterday in this regard.

This is the first private company with which Petrobangla went for a long-term supply deal. Qatar and Oman supply LNG under government to government deals.

Excelerate will deliver approximately 0.85 million tonnes of LNG per year in 2026 and 2027, and this quantity will increase to 1 million tonnes annually from 2028 to 2040.

Prime Minister's Energy Adviser Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury said the country had to spend an additional $14 billion on energy purchases since the start of the Ukraine-Russia war.

"Had it not occurred, we would have had a reserve exceeding $40 billion by now. Our development is being hampered due to this overpricing. This experience helped us to enter new long-term deals," he said.

State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said the US accounts for approximately 60 percent of the country's power and energy sector investments.

US Ambassador Peter Haas said the US is the largest foreign direct investor (FDI) in Bangladesh. The US companies have invested around $4.1 billion here, which is $1 billion more than the second largest FDI.

"The deal will ensure a reliable LNG supply for Bangladesh in the next 15 years to fuel its dynamic fast-rolling economy," he said. "This investment represents the best practice of commercial partnership and foreign direct investment... it's a win-win partnership," he added.

Excelerate has a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) in Moheshkhali, which is able to re-gasify 500 million cubic feet of gas per day (mmcfd). It is going to expand to 600 mmcfd from next year.

In yesterday's programme, they finalised a term-sheet agreement to set up another FSRU in Patuakhali's Payra.