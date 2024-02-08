A little piece of Ekushey book fair

Children browsing through books at this year’s book fair in Sylhet. Photo: Sheikh Nasir

For those unable to attend Amar Ekushey Boi Mela in Dhaka, alternate renditions of the fair held in Chattogram and Sylhet are there to fill the hearts of bookworms.

The month-long Boi Mela begins today at CRB Shirishtola in Chattogram, organised by the Chattogram City Corporation in collaboration with various stakeholders.

In a press conference, Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury announced the participation of 155 stalls, including 92 publishing houses from across the country.

"This joint initiative fulfils a long-standing desire of Chattogram people," he said.

This fair will run until March 2. It will remain open daily from 3:00pm to 9:00pm, with extended hours on Fridays, Saturdays, and public holidays.

Simultaneously, the Sylhet Boi Mela started on February 3 and will conclude on February 17.

Supported by Sylhet City Corporation and organised by Prothom Alo's youth organisation "Bondhushava", the fair will last 15 days.

During the inauguration, Mayor Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury emphasised Sylhet's rich literary history, expressing pride in contributing to the region's literature and culture.

The fair, featuring 23 publishers, opens daily at 2:00pm.

Antor Shyam, president of the Sylhet chapter of Bondhushava, said, "For over a decade, this book fair has become a part of Sylhet's tradition."