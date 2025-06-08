Litchi prices soar in Rangpur during Eid

Spark allegations of price manipulation

Litchi prices in the Rangpur region surged by Tk 80 to Tk 100 per 100 pieces within a single day during the peak of Eid-ul-Azha celebrations, prompting outrage from consumers who accuse fruit traders of arbitrary price hikes and market manipulation.

Traders attributed the sharp increase to a dip in supply amid a spike in demand. However, buyers argued the hike was unjustified and exploitative, especially during the festive season when families return home and fruit consumption rises.

On the eve of Eid, premium-quality litchis were selling for Tk 800–1,000 per 100 pieces in Rangpur city.

Medium-grade varieties fetched Tk 400–500, while lower-grade litchis were available for Tk 200–300. By Eid day, prices across all categories had risen by at least Tk 80–100.

"I bought litchis for Tk 800 the day before Eid, but the next day, the same ones were selling for Tk 900," said Subhash Chandra Saha, a college teacher from the Satmatha area of Rangpur city.

"Traders are raising prices at will, and arguments are breaking out in the markets."

Shariful Islam, a grocery shop owner from Lalmonirhat's BDR Gate area, voiced similar frustration.

"Litchis that cost Tk 200 before Eid are now Tk 300. I had no choice but to buy them. But this price hike is unjustified."

Local traders, however, maintained that the rise was demand-driven.

"People buy more fruits during Eid, but supply has fallen. We're purchasing at higher rates, so naturally, we're selling at higher prices," said Ahedul Islam, a fruit trader in Rangpur.

"At least you're still getting litchis. A week from now, they'll disappear from the market," added Arshad Hossain, a trader in Lalmonirhat.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), the five districts in Rangpur division -- Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Rangpur, Gaibandha, and Nilphamari -- produced 15,125 tonnes of litchis this season from 1,690 hectares of land.

Of the total yield, 30 percent were premium-grade, 40 percent medium, and 30 percent low quality.

Despite a healthy harvest, orchard owners say the festive demand creates an opportunity for traders to inflate prices.

Shamsul Islam, who owns 300 litchi trees in Lalmonirhat, said he sold his orchard's yield to a trader three months ago.

"The harvest was good this year. Still, around 20 percent of the fruit remains on the trees. During Eid, demand surges as people return home. Traders are taking advantage of that."